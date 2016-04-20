By Bridget Lenczewski

The week of April 10-16 is Sexual Assault Awareness week. Witness Me and CERTS planned a full week of events to increase awareness of sexual assault on college campuses, especially CSB/SJU.

“If everyone knows about it, word will get out about it better and faster so the main goal is to bring awareness about sexual assault on college campuses to college students,” said Dona Marthaler, President of Witness Me. “In general, sexual assault overall, nationwide, has been decreasing but now people feel more comfortable with reporting it. Also, one of the goals is to encourage people to report it. If we raise awareness about it, people might feel like more people know about it or more people are willing to know things about it so people might be more willing to report it.”

Starting Sunday, flag displays were placed on each campus at the Gorecki and Sexton bus stops with sexual violence statistics on the local, state and national levels. Monday night featured a showing of the movie “The Hunting Ground” in upper Gorecki, which focuses on sexual violence on college campuses.

On Tuesday night, there was sexual assault bystander intervention training in upper Gorecki. Wednesday night focused on the effects of pornography, with Fr. Bill Schipper attending a dinner, presenting and leading a discussion in the Steven B. Humphrey Theater. All day Thursday a visual interactive walk-through in upper Gorecki called “Journey through Healing” was available with stories, facts, intervention ideas, videos and activities concerning sexual violence.

“The goal is to raise awareness of sexual assault and the amount of it that happens on our college campus and how prevalent it is. It is very under-reported, so the statistics we have are definitely underestimated because they are only out of reported sexual assault and a lot of victims or survivors don’t report sexual assaults,” said Anna Muller, a CERTS team member. “The goal is to raise awareness about how to take precautions and how to be a bystander. We want people to empower survivors to know that it’s okay to talk about it and to know that there are people who are willing to and want to help.”

On Friday “The Clothesline Project” will be in Gorecki fireside where students can decorate t-shirts to share their beliefs, attitudes and encouragement for survivors and hang it on the clothesline for all to see. On Saturday, the CSB Campus Ministry Urban Plunge will take place at the Sexual Assault Center. Later that night, CSBeats and Johnnie Blend will perform a concert at the Darnell Amphitheatre outside at St. Ben’s, followed by an after party in O’Connell’s.

“I think that people don’t really get that sexual assault happens here. The point is to raise awareness,” Marthaler said. “Every school has sexual assault happening and the school knows that we’re posting these flags. That shows progress because the school wants students to be informed about sexual assault so that we can do something to change it and take action. I’m sure the number is actually a lot higher than that if everyone was to reply so I think people need to realize that it actually does happen here.”