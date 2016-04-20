By Taylor Kainz

tmkainz@csbsju.edu

I sat down with the newly elected Presidents of the St. Ben’s and St. John’s Senates to ask them a few questions about themselves and what they hope to do in the upcoming year in their new positions of leadership.

Taylor Kainz: How have your previous positions on the Senate equipped you for your position as President?

Elizabeth Erickson [Accounting Major]: My first two years here at CSB/SJU I was involved in so many things, but Senate wasn’t one of them. I thought I would really like to be more involved with campus though and engage with more people which is why I initially became involved with the St. Ben’s Senate. As Club Auditor this past year, I worked directly with the clubs on campus, but as the year went on I realized that you can really make your position on Senate whatever you want to and so I decided to expand the work I was doing to other aspects such as Bennie Day of Service.

Ramond Mitchell: This last year as the Student Trustee I was given a lot of responsibility and leadership in my position because I served on the Executive Board of the St. John’s Senate and the Board of Trustees for the University. I’ve been on Senate since my first year, so I’ve really been able to watch the past presidents and see how they take on all of their responsibilities.

TK: What are you most excited about in regards to being President?

EE: I’m really excited to get to know administration. In the past, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Jody Terhaar and President Hinton, but I’m really excited to get to know their needs and what they want for the college and the students. I want to engage with (administration) more and I’m really excited to be that bridge between the students and administration.

RM: I’m the kind of person where I’m super carefree and I like to do things on the fly, so I’m excited to see what things will come up as the year goes along that we as the Senate just have to roll with and get the student body excited about. Like with ESPN coming this past year, there was so much to plan in such a short amount of time, but I loved running around on zero sleep getting people excited for the event. I’m also excited to speak at Convocation and the First Year Dinner, it will be such an honor.

TK: What is one thing you hope to do while President of the CSB/SJU Senates?

EE: Increase Senate visibility and transparency; we are leading the student body, but some of the students on campus don’t know the work that we do. I really want students to know that (the Senate) can really engage with the student voice and amplify it to make the campuses better. I hope that we as the Senate will not only take student issues on, but also empower individual students to take leadership to find solutions as well.

RM: I want to increase student involvement with the Senate. Students as individual don’t want to come to us right now, but I really want students to come to us with their issues, big or small, and to problem solve with us. I want to encourage students to work with us.

TK: How do you plan on making our campuses better?

EE: I’m excited about making our campuses better through events like Bennie Day of Service. We had a lot of success with it this past year and so I’m to make it more of an annual event and maybe get St. John’s involved with it as well in order to make it a CSB/SJU Day of Service. I’m looking forward to engaging CSB and SJU together more in terms of events and stuff.

RM: I’m hoping to be able to create something of an online forum that models Yik Yak or Reddit where students can vote on things the Senate is doing by voting up or voting down the ideas we put out there. We’d also be able to make conversation with students through that and problem solve as well. I think it would be a neat idea to get started in order to bring about more student involvement.

TK: What is one thing you think every student here at CSB/SJU should know?

EE: As cliché as it is, it is never too late to do something you want to do. Don’t think you need to be in a club, organization, etc. since your freshman year to be successful at something. If you want to join the Rugby team your senior year, go for it. If you want to join Senate your junior year, try it.

RM: Administration actually cares about the students. From my background working on the board of trustees, it’s made up of a lot of our alumni, but they’re not there for their own reasons they really care about the students. They want to know what students need and want so that they can help.

TK: What is your favorite part about CSB/SJU?

EE: The support here and people’s smiles. Everyone is just so happy to be on campus and so happy to support one another. You see people going to each other’s baseball games and see people coming to listen to people’s Senate speeches for three hours and you just feel really genuinely loved because people want to support you.

RM: The people are my favorite part of CSB/SJU. I came from the Bahamas and CSB/SJU has been a big part of my life and a home for me; I can’t imagine leaving in a year. I gave tours over the summer and I would tell every prospective student that I hope they come back in the fall so that they can truly see the campus because the people make CSB/SJU what it is.

TK: Are you involved in any other activities on campus?

EE: Yes. I’m a study abroad ambassador, I work in the St. John’s Football Office, I am part of the Benedictine Friends program, I was an Orientation Leader, I was part of JEC, I’m in the Accounting and Finance club and I do some work for the theater department such as helping in the costume department for the “show Urinetown”.

RM: I’m involved in Campus Ministry, Men’s Spirituality, First Year Forward, I play intramural tennis, I work at Career Services at St. John’s and I sing in the Men’s Chorus.

TK: What is one fun fact about you?

EE: I love spreadsheets. Ask any of my friends and they’ll tell you I love spreadsheets; they’re just so helpful! Also my best friend in the whole entire world is my dog 120 pound Bernese Mountain dog, Lacy.

RM: I have an SJU Cross tattoo on my ankle. St. John’s is on my body and will be with me forever.