By Brett Zallek

bwzallek@csbsju.edu

The SJU wrestling team has named their next head coach, and it is someone whose knowledge of the program in recent years cannot be matched.

Tony Willaert, a 2011 Johnnie graduate, was given the position on April 7. He becomes the official head coach after having been the interim head coach for the team the past two seasons—a role that he acquired after prior head coach Brandon Novak stepped down to focus on coaching football.

Willaert, while young, has extensive experience within the SJU wrestling program in its recent history. He has been directly involved with the team for nine years, wrestling for his four years as a student and serving as a coach for the next five. He even knew much about the team before he became a Johnnie himself as he regularly came to watch his older brother Dan who joined the team in the 2002-03 season.

In that time, Willaert has seen the team go through its ups and downs, which is something he believes will work to his advantage as the coach. In his senior season of 2010-11, he was one of a school-record seven entrants to the national tournament in the best season the program has had.

“It’s been good to see that success and be a part of it. I know what I did, I know what my teammates did and I know what we have to do get back up there,” Willaert said.

Securing the position was a “relief” according to Willaert, who is looking forward to focusing on his team and recruiting without having a job application and interviews to worry about on the side. He also noted that this will help in recruiting efforts, because recruits are understandably cautious about committing to an interim coach.

The plan was not for the Johnnies to have an interim for two seasons, but the retiring of former SJU basketball coach Jim Smith led the department to focus their efforts on a head basketball coach search.

“[The situation] wasn’t ideal, but we made it work,” Willaert said.

While the Johnnies’ 2015-16 injury-riddled campaign was not one of their best, they were still able to send three wrestlers to the national tournament. One of those entrants, junior Teddy Erickson, is glad that his coach is here to stay.

“Everyone’s really excited,” Erickson said. “He’s a lot more like a brother figure as a coach…you can ask him any time of day to wrestle, lift or watch film and he’s always there willing to help you get better.”

The team will be bringing back much of its lineup, including a fairly deep pool of to-be seniors.

“We’re looking to do some good things next year,” Willaert said. “We expect to have a few All-Americans and lots of national qualifiers.”