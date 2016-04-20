By Shelby Groen

ssgroen@csbsju.edu

How do you spend your evenings when you should be doing homework or catching up on sleep? If you’re like me you are probably crafting. Through my creative experiences — late night crafting and mindless wandering the aisles of Crafts Direct — I have developed a vault of crafting top tips. I have included a few tricks that are near and dear to my heart below. As always, take my suggestions and make them your own.

1) Sandpaper is a good friend. Sandpaper will remove the coating on items such as picture frames which can cause the paint to bubble when you repaint them. To avoid the bubble and smudges, sand the top layer of a picture frame or wooden plaque. This will also allow the paint to adhere to the surface. There are a few grits that are useful for different projects or phrases of a project. Use an 80 grit for sanding paint off. If you are sanding off primer, removing brush marks and paint runs use a 120 grit. For a final step before painting use 240 grit sandpaper to create a smooth texture. I recommend using sandpaper when painting with chalk paint.

2) Use blue painter’s tape to cover sections of a project that you do not want to paint. The blue painter’s tape creates a removable seal to prevent unwanted paint from covering or speckling areas of a project. Blue painter’s tape does wonders when you are using spray paint! You can also create straight edges and patterns by cutting different lengths and shapes out of the tape and painting over the top of the tape. This works really well for canvases and glass sections of picture frames.

3) If you do not want fabrics to fray use a pinking shears to cut the fabric instead of a regular scissors. On the other hand, if you want your fabric to fray, cut the fabric with a regular scissors. To ensure the fraying of the fabric I recommend washing and drying the fabric with other clothing and laundry. This tip works really well with denim, especially if you wash and dry the denim with bulky towels.

4) Need something sealed? Use mod podge. Sponge on a layer of mod podge and allow it to completely dry. If you paint a wooden board with a few layers of chalk paint, sand the board for a textured look, and want to ensure the paint does not rub off more than desired you can apply a coat of mod podge during the final stages of the craft. Mod podge also works as an adhesive so if you are unfortunately out of hot glue sticks (one of my worst fears) then mod podge does the trick!

5) Fabric can be expensive so if you are looking for a cheaper option for a craft, say to make pillow covers for your couch, buy a shower curtain. Shower curtains provide a large area of fabric compared to buying fabric by the yard. Bonus: anything made with shower curtains are easy to clean and can be wiped off with water.

6) Personal favorite: buy used and shop local. If you need something simple like a picture frame go to a thrift shop or antique store. You can even look through recycling and find materials you can use for crafts. For example I made a soup can into a vase by wrapping it in burlap and filling it with flowers. I also made a wine cork wreath with a form I made from cardboard. Items that have already been used have authentic character that you can’t buy new. Aside from being resourceful, used and local materials also add charm to your craft and are usually cheaper than new materials.

Happy Crafting!