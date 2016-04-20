By Chris Beeth

Not a bird. Not a plane. No, this is not the Superman we know and love. Nor, is this the Batman akin to Keaton (“Batman,” 1989), Bale (“The Dark Knight Trilogy, 2005-12) or any other mainstream incarnation we’ve seen soar through the night before. This film may boast the names of America’s two favorite superheroes but the film’s title is a shrouding veil similar to the cowl the Caped Crusader dawns himself.

Though Director Zac Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”(BvS) borrows heavily from the long—and, sometimes archaic—lineage of the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) and the Dark Knight (Ben Affleck), this is a different portrayal than most audiences will know, understand or care about.

Batman brands baddies and fires lethal bullets. Superman snaps necks with Kryptonian strength. Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) bears luscious locks. And the CGI monstrosity that is Doomsday is flat-out boringa problem that a prehistoric-frankenstenian creature whom fires lasers and wields bone claws simply shouldn’t suffer from.

Because “BvS” is obsessively wrapped up laying the foundation for future installments and constructing the DC Extended Universe, there’s too much packed in the 151-minute runtime which prioritizes prearranging prospective films over plot—to note: the Blu-ray will feature an R-rated “directors cut” that will extend 30 minutes longer than the theatrical version.

The film has too much going on, too much being set up, too many characters and too many cameos. Warner Brothers’ desire to play catch up to Marvel and cash-in on profitable cinematic universe hype has led to a bloated film without much substance. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe methodically constructed their record-breaking Avengers franchise through patiently doling out individual films, DC attempts to cram all its world-building into one film. This overcrowded film debuting in an already oversaturated superhero market strains audience’s eyes and attention spans while also creating a slew of other complications.

The most prominent of these problems is editing. Snyder is a visionary, conjuring gaudy cinematic moments torn right from a comic’s page, but he struggles with coherence. Tension is deflated through jarring transitions. While, the narrative aimlessly drifts from one set piece to another without contextualization or exposition. The lack of information creates one-dimensional characters, ones whom audiences will struggle to sympathize with or understand. Character motivation is absent, as well as explanation. Because of this there is no climactic weight to scenes that attempt to create suspense or pack an emotional punch.

The exception is the opening twenty minutes, a glimpse of what the film’s central concept should have fixated on—ironically, this core idea was promised in marketing—an ideological conflict. Once the cinematic murder of Martha and Thomas Wayne is depicted for the umpteenth time—seriously, the frequency of its portrayal is almost on par with the Olympics at this point—we experience the catastrophic battle from “Man of Steel” alongside Bruce from ground zero. Once shot as spectacle is now horrific, as we learn the man whom leaps tall buildings in a single bound can also bring them tumbling down; sadly, for Bruce, he witnesses the one housing his employees and friends at Wayne Enterprises crumble.

To paraphrase Commissioner Gordon from “The Dark Knight,” this scene provides a glimpse of the movie audiences deserve, but not the one it gets right now.

Holding Superman accountable for the massive casualties suffered in the preceding film is a riveting concept, one that would resolve the major qualm with the previous film while also bettering this most recent installment. Disappointingly, it is kicked to the curb to allocate more screen time for more heavy-handed brooding and philosophical posthuman angst. The superhero subject matter takes itself too seriously, making sure to strip away every ounce of levity or fun. This film would have trouble inciting laughter from the Clown Prince of Crime himself, struggling even harder to make audiences crack a smile.

What’s even more dower than Superman’s furrowed brow is the allotment of time—or lack there of—for Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) One of the gems of the film—similar to the dynamic between Bruce (Affleck) and his butler Alfred (Jeremy Irons)—is the Amazonian Princess and daughter of Zeus, Wonder Woman. Gadot has a charming screen presence, slyly exploiting characters for her own means simultaneously and entertainingly laying the mythological-metahuman smackdown. It is disheartening that Gadot, as well as every other female cast member is underutilized. Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Martha Kent (Diane Lane) and June Finch (Holly Hunter) serve merely as plot devices, i.e. object in need of saving.

In its totality, the sum of BvS’ parts are of less value than its individual pieces, better scrapped for superhero salvage to implement in grander, alternative stories than this incongruous conglomeration. Though fleeting, there are some dazzling moments. But viewer expectations should be tempered. “BvS” is mindless popcorn munching amusement, best paired with several intoxicating drinks and/or complacency with brainless story beats. “BvS” is worth the price of admission to be in the “know,” as the DC Extended Universe machine will be bombarding the public consciousness churning out films for years to come.