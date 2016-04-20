By Andy McCrea

Another regular season has passed in the NBA, meaning another season of stereotypical endings.

The 76ers won less than 20 games for the third year in a row, LeBron James is rumored to be taking his talents elsewhere, the Spurs are still good—no matter how old—and the Timberwolves followed up the hype of an impressive young team with one of the worst records in the league yet again.

As many laughable stereotypes to the NBA you can think of, this year was one to remember. The 2015-16 NBA season was the year of records and the year the NBA lost one of its greatest.

This season showed us how good Steph Curry really is. He shattered his previous record for three pointers and even shattered the 300 mark, which has never been done by a player before. We also saw that the San Antonio Spurs are timeless. It seems that as long as Tim Duncan and Coach Pop are together, the Spurs will always be atop the division. Russell Westbrook continues to get triple-doubles almost on a nightly basis and James Harden still has the best beard in basketball.

Aside from the records and the stereotypes, the NBA is going through a huge transition this year. A transition aside from new rules or regulations. The NBA is losing one of its greats. This is the year that Kobe Bryant will retire. Kobe has undoubtedly been one of the greatest players of all time.

Kobe has an impressive collection of five NBA championships, 17 All-Star Game appearances, 11 years present on the All-NBA First Team, 2007-08 NBA MVP and is third in all-time scoring in the NBA. With a resume like this, Kobe will be a Hall of Famer.

As we have seen this year, Kobe Bryant has had a year of lasts. He has been acknowledged all year for his accomplishments and his stardom in the NBA over his 20-year career, all with the Lakers.

Kobe has been the best basketball player I, or anyone born in the 90s, has seen play. He has left his mark on the NBA. He is also probably the most hated player in the NBA, but he will be the most missed.

Kobe Bryant deserves the best as he goes out a winner. Unfortunately, he is going out part of one of the worst Lakers teams in franchise history. As competitive as Kobe is, he has handled his last season very well.

His last game in the NBA was surreal. Next year will be the first year since 1996 that Kobe Bryant will not be part of the NBA. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

Who can replace Kobe? The answer is simple. No one.

Kobe Bryant is an incredibly unique basketball player that has truly left his legacy in the NBA. He has been an incredible role model for many, and has truly changed the game of basketball. Kobe’s name will forever be mentioned along with greats such as Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

The NBA will be waiting for the next player of that caliber to come. They may even be there already—we can do nothing but wait and see. As of now, we must take time to appreciate the legacy Kobe has left for us.