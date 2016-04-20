By Chesna Breiner

cjbreiner@csbsju.edu

Brothers and students here at SJU, James, Joseph, Christopher and Nicholas Pathoulas, collectively won the Gold Award at this year’s Innovative Minds Partnering to Advance Curative Therapies (IMPACT) challenge through the Mayo Clinic.

After analyzing primary literature pertaining to ovarian cancer, the four brothers formulated a hypothesis to answer this year’s challenge question: What is the cause of sporadic fallopian tube epithelium transformation to ovarian cancer?

Ultimately their hypothesis centered on an understudied cell located in the uterine tube called the peg cell. The brothers postulated that this cell is the origin of highgrade serous carcinoma, the most lethal type of ovarian cancer. After presenting their hypothesis at the IMPACT challenge, the four brothers won first place for their novel idea and extensive work.

Each brother will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to work on their hypothesis doing research during a summer internship at the Mayo Clinic for winning the IMPACT challenge. This will be excellent experience for senior Biology major James as he begins applying to medical schools.

“We were able to interact with well-respected cell biologists,” James said. “This sort of conversation is unique and we are very fortunate to have had this opportunity.”

In addition to these rewards, each brother will be making lifelong connections with graduate students, post-docs and faculty members that will help them extensively in their future educational and professional careers.

IMPACT was launched in 2014 by Katie Campbell with the goal of engaging Minnesota undergraduate students in real-world biomedical research. For the past three years this program has challenged students to generate innovative solutions to critical health questions ranging from congenital heart defects to neuropsychiatric disorders. Campbell, a former student at Mayo Graduate School and fellow Bennie alumna interested in undergraduate science education, created the IMPACT program to reach out to this population of students and provide them with an opportunity for cutting-edge biomedical research through the Mayo Clinic.

“IMPACT challenges participants to work in teams and create novel ideas,” Campbell said. “The chance to develop your own hypothesis is a critical skill to have in preparation for graduate school.”

Katherine Furniss, a biology professor at CSB/SJU and advisor to the Pathoulas brothers for their research proposal, became involved with IMPACT after attending a presentation by Campbell on IMPACT in 2014. Since then, she has mentored several teams of students working to develop scientific hypotheses to answer IMPACT questions.

Furniss believes that there are many benefits to participating in IMPACT.

“The ability to read primary literature, recognize and understand the important points, make connections to other papers/knowledge and come up with a novel answer is a truly challenging skill that will benefit [students] in their college career, personal life and future careers,” Furniss said.

The Pathoulas brothers believe that the IMPACT program is a way for CSB/SJU students to foster ideas.

“I am very excited and humbled to have had this opportunity,” first-year biology major Joseph said, “it allows students to share their innovative ideas with each other and professionals in order to stem further educational growth and innovative thinking.”