By Steph Haeg

Amy Eiden and Kevin Curwick received the 2016 Newman Civic Fellows awards for their volunteer work in the local community. The Newman Civic Fellowship awards students who seek solutions to the issues facing their local communities.

Curwick, a junior at SJU is an ambassador for STOMP Out Bullying, as well as a member of the Bonner Leader Program.

“Being in the Bonner Leader Program has been one of the most eye-opening experiences I could have asked for while at St. John’s,” Curwick said via email. “From comprehending the prevalence of hunger, homelessness, and social inequalities in central Minnesota, I have been able to understand the needs of our local community.”

Eiden, also a junior, is also involved in the Bonner Leader Program, as well as doing volunteer work as an Activities Coordinator for an after-school group. She is also an active member of Students Today Leaders Forever, and does work with the DIFFERbilities club.

“The St. Cloud community has opened my eyes to hunger and homelessness, mindless racism and unequal education rights.” Eiden said via email. “However, this same community has also shown me the joy of working with children, the beauty of connecting across cultures and the perseverance of Special Olympics athletes.”

Both Eiden and Curwick were surprised when informed they were nominated for the award.

“I was very humbled and honored to hear that President Hemesath was nominating me for the fellowship. It means a lot to know that my efforts have been recognized,” Curwick said via email.

Eiden was in a similar position.

“I was shocked and excited. I didn’t know if I would actually receive the fellowship, but I was honored regardless,” Eiden said via email.

There was an event to recognize Newman Fellows on April 7, but both Curwick and Eiden were unable to attend, due to them studying abroad. Eiden was studying in Guatemala, and Curwick in South Africa.

“In my time in South Africa I have understood the power of communication with the community and getting to know the people beyond their needs,” Curwick said via email.

Both of them say that the award is encouragement to keep going on their respective paths. Curwick is a pre-med student, and Eiden is majoring in elementary education.

“The award is truly an honor,” Curwick said via email.“It is a commitment to continued service and learning within our surrounding community. I feel that the award encourages that I sustain my service and civic engagement rather than awarding past accomplishments.”

Eiden said that her volunteer work has helped her learn many things about herself, including her passion for activism, feminism and her desire to work in education. She looks forward to returning next fall to continue her work with the DIFFERbilities club.

“I can’t wait to reunite with the athletes,” Eiden said via email.

She is also excited to continue her work in the St. Cloud area.

“This beautiful community has given me so much, and I’m excited to see it moving forward,” Eiden said via email.