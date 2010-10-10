Welcome to the new look

Well, here it is. Welcome to the Record’s new website layout. If you are a regular visitor to the site, you can clearly see that the website has undergone a massive change from the previous layout. First, lets look at the old design:

The previous layout was the first change made to the website in over 2 years. Shortly after joining the staff as the web editor, my first task was to update the website with a simplified look. Shortly after launching it, the website received hundreds of views per month, along with recognition from other school newspapers as being a “good update.” There were, however, some issues that lingered in the design – one being that we couldn’t use images.

My task for the summer redesign was to create an easy-to-use, picture friendly, user oriented website that was even more simple. I wanted to fix the bugs within the design and wanted to replace everything with a revamped interface. This is what we got:

As you can see, the website has dramatically changed. We have added color, an easy-to-use search bar, and some other new features. In the next couple of days, we will be adding some content to this post to explain in further detail what has changed. There are still some errors on the website – we are aware of these. Please let us know if you see any!